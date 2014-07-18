Premier League: Tottenham latest side to reveal new kit design

The shirts also feature a blended-in pattern which nods to the Bill Nicholson gates leading up to White Hart Lane

Tottenham have released their new kits for the forthcoming Premier League season.

The Under Armour strips include a tribute to legendary Spurs boss Bill Nicholson, 10 years after his death.

Both home and away kits feature one of Nicholson's famous quotes.

It reads: "It is better to fail aiming high than to succeed aiming low. And we of Spurs have set our sights very high, so high in fact that even failure will have in it an echo of glory."

Nicholson was in charge the last time Tottenham won the top flight title in 1961.

Spurs' away shirt features 11 stripes - one for each trophy Bill Nicholson won

Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal previously released images of three new designs.

The Gunners' home strip remains in the club's traditional red-and-white colour scheme first adopted in 1933.

The away kit sports a familiar yellow-and-blue design, while a two-tone blue strip will be used for away cup games.

Southampton, West Ham United and Liverpool appear to have embraced the past with their new designs.

Arsenal's three kit designs for the new season were modelled by Santi Cazorla (left), Mikel Arteta (centre) and Mathieu Flamini

The Saints have returned to red-and-white stripes, while the new home shirt of the Hammers is similar to that worn in 1985-86.

West Ham's new kit is similar to that used in 1985-6 when they had their best-placed top-flight finish

Liverpool have gone for a yellow-coloured second away shirt and a black and red third strip.

Liverpool released a third kit featuring a chequered sash on Monday

Everton's new home jersey features a retro collar, while promoted Queens Park Rangers have gone for thinner blue and white hoops.

QPR's new shirt features thinner blue-and-white hoops

Others to unveil this season's colours so far include Manchester United, Chelsea, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Manchester United's new kit is modelled, in the front row, by Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney and Shinji Kagawa

Manchester United are in the final year of their agreement with Nike, who will be replaced by Adidas when their deal expires after the German company signed a world-record deal with the club.