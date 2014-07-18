Brown Ideye: West Brom break club record to sign Nigerian striker

West Bromwich Albion have signed Nigeria striker Brown Ideye for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £10m.

The Baggies announced the arrival of the 25-year-old Dynamo Kiev player on Friday, saying they had broken the club's record.

Ideye is the club's fifth summer signing as they bolster their squad.

"Brown is a quality striker and I'm looking forward to working with him," said head coach Alan Irvine.

"He's a strong, quick, powerful player who likes to get in behind defences and has plenty of Champions League and international experience."

Ideye has won 24 caps and scored five goals for Nigeria

Ideye has scored 74 goals in 182 career league appearances.

He will meet his new team-mates, including fellow new boys Sebastien Pocognoli,Craig Gardner,Joleon Lescott and Chris Baird when they return from the club's pre-season training camp in Sacramento, California.

Irvine, regarded as a shock appointment when he took over in June, will be looking to improve on last season's 17th-placed finish.

West Brom's previous transfer record was paid for Sunderland's Stephane Sessegnon in September last year.

Technical director Terry Burton added: "When I arrived at Albion the recruitment department flagged Brown up as the man at the top of their wish list.

"It is a fantastic signing because of the quality and the potential of the player. We're looking forward to seeing him play for the club and scoring goals."