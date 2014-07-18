Jose Mourinho: Chelsea summer spending complete, says manager

Mourinho has brought in four players this summer

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says his side's summer spending is complete following the signing of left-back Filipe Luis from Atletico Madrid.

Luis is the Blues' fourth new player after midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Mario Pasalic and striker Diego Costa.

"We finished the market today," said Mourinho. "The transfer market closes 31 August and we close on July 19.

"My club did a fantastic job, not just because of what we bought, but because we did it in almost record time."

Chelsea have been linked with several other potentially expensive transfers this summer, including Real Madrid's German World Cup winning midfielder Sami Khedira and Monaco forward Radamel Falcao.

Chelsea's summer transfers Ins Outs Cesc Fabregas - £30m (reported) from Barcelona David Luiz - £40m Paris St-Germain Mario Pasalic - Undisclosed fee from Hajduk Split Demba Ba - £4.7m Besiktas Diego Costa - £32m from Atletico Madrid Samuel Eto'o, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, Hilario, Sam Hutchinson - Released Filipe Luis - £15.8m from Atletico Madrid

However, Mourinho insists he is satisfied with the business his club have conducted this summer.

"The club did fantastic, we knew the targets, we knew the players and the club attacked them and their clubs at a very early stage," he continued.

"We got exactly what we need and what we want. The squad is one which I like very much and I look forward to starting the season."

Fabregas was Chelsea's first signing of the summer, moving to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona on a five-year deal for a fee reported to be around £30m.

Mourinho says it only took him 20 minutes to convince the Spanish international to join the Blues, insisting that the former Arsenal captain never voiced a desire to return to his former club.

"I spoke with him for 20 minutes. I think he really wanted to come to us," said Mourinho during an interview with BT Sport.

"Arsenal had an option where they could interfere, but I think he was not open to that. He was very much in our direction, so it was an easy job for me."