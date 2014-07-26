Scottish Challenge Cup
Airdrieonians2Albion2
Albion Rovers win 4-2 on penalties

Airdrieonians 2-2 Albion Rovers

Goalkeeper Neil Parry was the hero as Albion Rovers caused an upset in the Petrofac Training Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Lanarkshire rivals Airdrie.

Liam Watt gave Airdrie the lead but Ali Love levelled.

Nathan Blockley then edged the home side ahead again before John Gemmell sent the match into extra time.

Neither side found a winner and Parry saved from Marc Fitzpatrick and Jamie Bain as the shootout finished 4-2.

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1McNeilSubstituted forTrialistat 45'minutes
  • 6Fitzpatrick
  • 5Proctor
  • 3Boyle
  • 2Bain
  • 7GraySubstituted forStewartat 71'minutes
  • 8BlockleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBoyleat 111'minutes
  • 11Watt
  • 4HamillBooked at 76mins
  • 10Parker
  • 9Lister

Substitutes

  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Kirwan
  • 15Boyle
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Haggerty
  • 19Trialist

Albion

  • 1Parry
  • 2Reid
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Turnbull
  • 4Dunlop
  • 8FisherSubstituted forMullinat 63'minutes
  • 10McKenzieSubstituted forCusackat 80'minutes
  • 6Young
  • 7LoveSubstituted forPollockat 84'minutesBooked at 113mins
  • 9GemmellBooked at 44mins
  • 11Phillips

Substitutes

  • 12Mullin
  • 14Maguire
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Cusack
  • 17Hughes
  • 18Pollock
  • 19McCluskey
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Attendance:
851

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away19

Top Stories