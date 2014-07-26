Airdrieonians 2-2 Albion Rovers
Goalkeeper Neil Parry was the hero as Albion Rovers caused an upset in the Petrofac Training Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Lanarkshire rivals Airdrie.
Liam Watt gave Airdrie the lead but Ali Love levelled.
Nathan Blockley then edged the home side ahead again before John Gemmell sent the match into extra time.
Neither side found a winner and Parry saved from Marc Fitzpatrick and Jamie Bain as the shootout finished 4-2.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeilSubstituted forTrialistat 45'minutes
- 6Fitzpatrick
- 5Proctor
- 3Boyle
- 2Bain
- 7GraySubstituted forStewartat 71'minutes
- 8BlockleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBoyleat 111'minutes
- 11Watt
- 4HamillBooked at 76mins
- 10Parker
- 9Lister
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14Kirwan
- 15Boyle
- 16Stewart
- 17Trialist
- 18Haggerty
- 19Trialist
Albion
- 1Parry
- 2Reid
- 5Dunlop
- 3Turnbull
- 4Dunlop
- 8FisherSubstituted forMullinat 63'minutes
- 10McKenzieSubstituted forCusackat 80'minutes
- 6Young
- 7LoveSubstituted forPollockat 84'minutesBooked at 113mins
- 9GemmellBooked at 44mins
- 11Phillips
Substitutes
- 12Mullin
- 14Maguire
- 15Donnelly
- 16Cusack
- 17Hughes
- 18Pollock
- 19McCluskey
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 851
Match Stats
Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away19