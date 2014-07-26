Airdrieonians 2-2 Albion Rovers

Goalkeeper Neil Parry was the hero as Albion Rovers caused an upset in the Petrofac Training Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Lanarkshire rivals Airdrie.

Liam Watt gave Airdrie the lead but Ali Love levelled.

Nathan Blockley then edged the home side ahead again before John Gemmell sent the match into extra time.

Neither side found a winner and Parry saved from Marc Fitzpatrick and Jamie Bain as the shootout finished 4-2.