Brora Rangers 3-1 Stenhousemuir
Brora Rangers pulled off a Scottish Challenge Cup shock as Zander Sutherland's hat-trick knocked Stenhousemuir out after extra-time.
Sutherland bundled home the opener from close range, although there was some controversy over whether the ball had actually crossed the line.
Stenhousemuir levelled from the penalty spot through Martin Grehan, who had been fouled by Grant Munro.
But Sutherland netted twice in extra-time to secure victory for Brora.
Line-ups
Brora Rangers
- 1Malin
- 3Williamson
- 4TokelyBooked at 83minsSubstituted forPorrittat 114'minutes
- 5Munro
- 2Houston
- 6MorrisonBooked at 51mins
- 7MacLeanSubstituted forGillespieat 91'minutes
- 11GreigSubstituted forMacKayat 63'minutes
- 8GrahamBooked at 76mins
- 10Mackay
- 9SutherlandBooked at 93mins
Substitutes
- 12Porritt
- 14Ross
- 15Maclean
- 16Gillespie
- 17MacKay
- 21Allan
Stenhousemuir
- 1Hamilton
- 4McMillan
- 3Lithgow
- 2Duncan
- 5Summers
- 10DicksonSubstituted forSluddenat 85'minutes
- 8FauldsSubstituted forMcMenaminat 99'minutes
- 6Hodge
- 11Watt
- 9Grehan
- 7ReidSubstituted forMillarat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Greacen
- 14Meechan
- 15Millar
- 16Sludden
- 17Shaw
- 18Millar
- 19McMenamin
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 250
Match Stats
Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamStenhousemuir
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11