Brora Rangers 3-1 Stenhousemuir

Brora Rangers pulled off a Scottish Challenge Cup shock as Zander Sutherland's hat-trick knocked Stenhousemuir out after extra-time.

Sutherland bundled home the opener from close range, although there was some controversy over whether the ball had actually crossed the line.

Stenhousemuir levelled from the penalty spot through Martin Grehan, who had been fouled by Grant Munro.

But Sutherland netted twice in extra-time to secure victory for Brora.