Scottish Challenge Cup
Brora Rangers3Stenhousemuir1

Brora Rangers 3-1 Stenhousemuir

Brora Rangers pulled off a Scottish Challenge Cup shock as Zander Sutherland's hat-trick knocked Stenhousemuir out after extra-time.

Sutherland bundled home the opener from close range, although there was some controversy over whether the ball had actually crossed the line.

Stenhousemuir levelled from the penalty spot through Martin Grehan, who had been fouled by Grant Munro.

But Sutherland netted twice in extra-time to secure victory for Brora.

Line-ups

Brora Rangers

  • 1Malin
  • 3Williamson
  • 4TokelyBooked at 83minsSubstituted forPorrittat 114'minutes
  • 5Munro
  • 2Houston
  • 6MorrisonBooked at 51mins
  • 7MacLeanSubstituted forGillespieat 91'minutes
  • 11GreigSubstituted forMacKayat 63'minutes
  • 8GrahamBooked at 76mins
  • 10Mackay
  • 9SutherlandBooked at 93mins

Substitutes

  • 12Porritt
  • 14Ross
  • 15Maclean
  • 16Gillespie
  • 17MacKay
  • 21Allan

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Hamilton
  • 4McMillan
  • 3Lithgow
  • 2Duncan
  • 5Summers
  • 10DicksonSubstituted forSluddenat 85'minutes
  • 8FauldsSubstituted forMcMenaminat 99'minutes
  • 6Hodge
  • 11Watt
  • 9Grehan
  • 7ReidSubstituted forMillarat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Greacen
  • 14Meechan
  • 15Millar
  • 16Sludden
  • 17Shaw
  • 18Millar
  • 19McMenamin
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
250

Match Stats

Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Top Stories