Arbroath 1-4 Alloa Athletic

Greig Spence's hat-trick for Alloa Athletic ensured Allan Moore's first match as Arbroath manager ended in defeat in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Stephen Simmons' first-half volley gave the Wasps the lead but they had to wait until after the break to add to it.

Spence turned home a cut-back and then finished in style after being sent clear by Kevin Cawley.

The forward's third, a header, soon followed before Simon Murray's consolation for the hosts.