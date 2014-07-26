Arbroath 1-4 Alloa Athletic
Greig Spence's hat-trick for Alloa Athletic ensured Allan Moore's first match as Arbroath manager ended in defeat in the Scottish Challenge Cup.
Stephen Simmons' first-half volley gave the Wasps the lead but they had to wait until after the break to add to it.
Spence turned home a cut-back and then finished in style after being sent clear by Kevin Cawley.
The forward's third, a header, soon followed before Simon Murray's consolation for the hosts.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Crawford
- 2Travis
- 3Johnstone
- 8HunterSubstituted forMcWalterat 87'minutes
- 4Fisher
- 5Little
- 7Linn
- 6NicollSubstituted forWhatleyat 57'minutes
- 10Murray
- 9McManus
- 11McBrideSubstituted forBuchanat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Whatley
- 14Scott
- 15Buchan
- 16McWalter
- 17Lindsay
- 21Morrison
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 17DoyleSubstituted forTiffoneyat 87'minutes
- 3Docherty
- 8McCordBooked at 89mins
- 4Gordon
- 5Meggatt
- 7CawleyBooked at 65mins
- 6SimmonsSubstituted forAsgharat 82'minutes
- 11BuchananSubstituted forFlanaganat 67'minutes
- 9Spence
- 10Holmes
Substitutes
- 2Tiffoney
- 14Asghar
- 16Flanagan
- 18Forsyth
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 560
Match Stats
Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAlloa
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11