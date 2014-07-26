Queen of the South 3-4 Livingston
It took an extra-time goal from debutant David Robertson to edge a seven-goal thriller Livingston's way.
Queens raced to a two-goal lead after Andrew Dowie's header was followed by Iain Russell's close-range strike.
Craig Sives nodded home to give Livi hope and they levelled through Daniel Mullen's right-footed effort.
The visitors struck first in extra time as Myles Hippolyte netted but they were pegged back by Michael Paton's shot before Robertson scored from six yards.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 12Kidd
- 3Holt
- 18McShaneSubstituted forDzierzawskiat 73'minutes
- 5Durnan
- 4Dowie
- 17Carmichael
- 26FowlerBooked at 85mins
- 10ReillySubstituted forLyleat 73'minutes
- 15Paton
- 11RussellBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Dzierzawski
- 19Lyle
- 20Atkinson
- 21Slattery
- 22Hooper
- 23Smith
- 24Smith
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 5Fordyce
- 31Rutherford
- 8O'Brien
- 2SivesBooked at 66mins
- 14GallagherBooked at 32mins
- 6Jacobs
- 17McKenna
- 9OglebySubstituted forWhiteat 69'minutes
- 20MullenSubstituted forRobertsonat 105'minutes
- 19GlenSubstituted forHippolyteat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Robertson
- 11Hippolyte
- 15Praprotnik
- 16Beaumont
- 18White
- 21Grant
- 27Burchill
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 1,196
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamLivingston
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16