Queen of the South 3-4 Livingston

It took an extra-time goal from debutant David Robertson to edge a seven-goal thriller Livingston's way.

Queens raced to a two-goal lead after Andrew Dowie's header was followed by Iain Russell's close-range strike.

Craig Sives nodded home to give Livi hope and they levelled through Daniel Mullen's right-footed effort.

The visitors struck first in extra time as Myles Hippolyte netted but they were pegged back by Michael Paton's shot before Robertson scored from six yards.