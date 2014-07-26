Scottish Challenge Cup
Queen of the South 3-4 Livingston

It took an extra-time goal from debutant David Robertson to edge a seven-goal thriller Livingston's way.

Queens raced to a two-goal lead after Andrew Dowie's header was followed by Iain Russell's close-range strike.

Craig Sives nodded home to give Livi hope and they levelled through Daniel Mullen's right-footed effort.

The visitors struck first in extra time as Myles Hippolyte netted but they were pegged back by Michael Paton's shot before Robertson scored from six yards.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Clark
  • 12Kidd
  • 3Holt
  • 18McShaneSubstituted forDzierzawskiat 73'minutes
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Dowie
  • 17Carmichael
  • 26FowlerBooked at 85mins
  • 10ReillySubstituted forLyleat 73'minutes
  • 15Paton
  • 11RussellBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSmithat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Dzierzawski
  • 19Lyle
  • 20Atkinson
  • 21Slattery
  • 22Hooper
  • 23Smith
  • 24Smith

Livingston

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Fordyce
  • 31Rutherford
  • 8O'Brien
  • 2SivesBooked at 66mins
  • 14GallagherBooked at 32mins
  • 6Jacobs
  • 17McKenna
  • 9OglebySubstituted forWhiteat 69'minutes
  • 20MullenSubstituted forRobertsonat 105'minutes
  • 19GlenSubstituted forHippolyteat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Robertson
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 15Praprotnik
  • 16Beaumont
  • 18White
  • 21Grant
  • 27Burchill
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
1,196

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away16

