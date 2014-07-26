Clyde 2-0 Ayr United
Barry Ferguson's first match as manager of Clyde ended in victory as the Bully Wee shocked Ayr United in the Challenge Cup.
Scott McManus gave the League Two side the lead when he diverted Kevin Watt's cross into the net early on.
And John Sweeney's penalty following Nicky Devlin's foul on Scott Ferguson doubled the hosts' advantage.
League One Ayr had chances after the interval but could not find a way back into the match.
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Barclay
- 3McKinnonSubstituted forFrancesat 77'minutes
- 2Durie
- 4MarshBooked at 52mins
- 5McQueen
- 6GrayBooked at 74mins
- 10Sinclair
- 8SweeneyBooked at 78mins
- 11Watt
- 7Ferguson
- 9McManusSubstituted forMcColmat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Frances
- 15Daly
- 16Young
- 18McColm
- 19McGhee
- 20Rajovic
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 8McLaughlin
- 3Donald
- 2DevlinBooked at 28mins
- 5Murphy
- 7Forrest
- 6GilmourBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcKinlayat 71'minutes
- 11McGill
- 4McArthur
- 9Donnelly
- 10McGovern
Substitutes
- 12Roberts
- 14McKenzie
- 15Muir
- 16Wardrope
- 18McKinlay
- 20Newman
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 689
Match Stats
Home TeamClydeAway TeamAyr
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9