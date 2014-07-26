Clyde 2-0 Ayr United

Barry Ferguson's first match as manager of Clyde ended in victory as the Bully Wee shocked Ayr United in the Challenge Cup.

Scott McManus gave the League Two side the lead when he diverted Kevin Watt's cross into the net early on.

And John Sweeney's penalty following Nicky Devlin's foul on Scott Ferguson doubled the hosts' advantage.

League One Ayr had chances after the interval but could not find a way back into the match.