Clyde 2-0 Ayr United

Barry Ferguson's first match as manager of Clyde ended in victory as the Bully Wee shocked Ayr United in the Challenge Cup.

Scott McManus gave the League Two side the lead when he diverted Kevin Watt's cross into the net early on.

And John Sweeney's penalty following Nicky Devlin's foul on Scott Ferguson doubled the hosts' advantage.

League One Ayr had chances after the interval but could not find a way back into the match.

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Barclay
  • 3McKinnonSubstituted forFrancesat 77'minutes
  • 2Durie
  • 4MarshBooked at 52mins
  • 5McQueen
  • 6GrayBooked at 74mins
  • 10Sinclair
  • 8SweeneyBooked at 78mins
  • 11Watt
  • 7Ferguson
  • 9McManusSubstituted forMcColmat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14Frances
  • 15Daly
  • 16Young
  • 18McColm
  • 19McGhee
  • 20Rajovic

Ayr

  • 1Hutton
  • 8McLaughlin
  • 3Donald
  • 2DevlinBooked at 28mins
  • 5Murphy
  • 7Forrest
  • 6GilmourBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcKinlayat 71'minutes
  • 11McGill
  • 4McArthur
  • 9Donnelly
  • 10McGovern

Substitutes

  • 12Roberts
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Muir
  • 16Wardrope
  • 18McKinlay
  • 20Newman
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
689

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away9

