East Fife 2-1 Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
East Fife upset Forfar Athletic in the first round of the Scottish Challenge Cup at Bayview Stadium.
Striker Jon McShane headed the League Two side ahead on the quarter-hour mark following midfielder Caolan McAleer's searching cross.
Ewan Moyes doubled the Fifers' lead two minutes before the break when he nodded home Kevin Smith's delivery.
League One Forfar pulled one back when Dale Hilson slotted home but they could not level.
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 2Mullen
- 3Smith
- 4Campbell
- 5Moyes
- 8BeatonSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
- 11CookBooked at 90mins
- 7McAleerSubstituted forBarrat 75'minutes
- 6Walker
- 19McShaneSubstituted forAustinat 82'minutes
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- Trialist
- 12Naysmith
- 14Barr
- 15Brown
- 16Austin
- 17Maskrey
- 21Rooney
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 4Dunlop
- 5Malcolm
- 2BaxterSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 10SwankieBooked at 53mins
- 6Young
- 8HusbandSubstituted forTemplemanat 66'minutes
- 11Denholm
- 9Hilson
- 7KaderSubstituted forDaleat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- Dale
- 14Templeman
- 15James
- 16Smith
- 17Keiller
- 18McLellan
- 20Salmon
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 449
Match Stats
Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamForfar
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9