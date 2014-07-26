East Fife 2-1 Forfar Athletic

From the section

East Fife upset Forfar Athletic in the first round of the Scottish Challenge Cup at Bayview Stadium.

Striker Jon McShane headed the League Two side ahead on the quarter-hour mark following midfielder Caolan McAleer's searching cross.

Ewan Moyes doubled the Fifers' lead two minutes before the break when he nodded home Kevin Smith's delivery.

League One Forfar pulled one back when Dale Hilson slotted home but they could not level.