Scottish Challenge Cup
East Fife2Forfar1

East Fife 2-1 Forfar Athletic

East Fife upset Forfar Athletic in the first round of the Scottish Challenge Cup at Bayview Stadium.

Striker Jon McShane headed the League Two side ahead on the quarter-hour mark following midfielder Caolan McAleer's searching cross.

Ewan Moyes doubled the Fifers' lead two minutes before the break when he nodded home Kevin Smith's delivery.

League One Forfar pulled one back when Dale Hilson slotted home but they could not level.

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Mullen
  • 3Smith
  • 4Campbell
  • 5Moyes
  • 8BeatonSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
  • 11CookBooked at 90mins
  • 7McAleerSubstituted forBarrat 75'minutes
  • 6Walker
  • 19McShaneSubstituted forAustinat 82'minutes
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • Trialist
  • 12Naysmith
  • 14Barr
  • 15Brown
  • 16Austin
  • 17Maskrey
  • 21Rooney

Forfar

  • 1Douglas
  • 4Dunlop
  • 5Malcolm
  • 2BaxterSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 10SwankieBooked at 53mins
  • 6Young
  • 8HusbandSubstituted forTemplemanat 66'minutes
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Hilson
  • 7KaderSubstituted forDaleat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • Dale
  • 14Templeman
  • 15James
  • 16Smith
  • 17Keiller
  • 18McLellan
  • 20Salmon
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
449

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away9

