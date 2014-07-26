Scottish Challenge Cup
East Stirlingshire1Falkirk7

East Stirlingshire 1-7 Falkirk

Falkirk made light work of their Scottish Challenge Cup first-round meeting with East Stirlingshire.

Will Vaulks' first-half header, Alex Cooper's strike after the break and Rory Loy's penalty put the Bairns firmly in command.

David McKenna pulled one back for Shire before Loy netted his second.

Botti Bia Bi fired home Falkirk's fifth before Blair Alston added two more for the visitors in the closing stages.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Shaw
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 2Kinnaird
  • 4GreeneBooked at 66mins
  • 3Shepherd
  • 7Greenhill
  • 8BrisbaneSubstituted forDoyleat 69'minutes
  • 6MacGregorBooked at 29mins
  • 11VidlerSubstituted forGlasgowat 59'minutes
  • 9WrightSubstituted forMcMullanat 84'minutes
  • 10McKenna

Substitutes

  • 12Doyle
  • 13McMullan
  • 14Glasgow
  • 15Shields
  • 16Deans
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Kay

Falkirk

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2MayburySubstituted forRowanat 84'minutes
  • 3Dick
  • 6Vaulks
  • 5McCracken
  • 10McGrandles
  • 4DurojaiyeSubstituted forAlstonat 65'minutes
  • 11Cooper
  • 8Taiwo
  • 7ShepherdSubstituted forBia Biat 55'minutes
  • 9Loy

Substitutes

  • 12Bowman
  • 14McGeever
  • 15Rowan
  • 16Blair
  • 17Leahy
  • 18Alston
  • 19Bia Bi
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
933

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Top Stories