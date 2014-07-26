East Stirlingshire 1-7 Falkirk

From the section

Falkirk made light work of their Scottish Challenge Cup first-round meeting with East Stirlingshire.

Will Vaulks' first-half header, Alex Cooper's strike after the break and Rory Loy's penalty put the Bairns firmly in command.

David McKenna pulled one back for Shire before Loy netted his second.

Botti Bia Bi fired home Falkirk's fifth before Blair Alston added two more for the visitors in the closing stages.