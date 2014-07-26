East Stirlingshire 1-7 Falkirk
Falkirk made light work of their Scottish Challenge Cup first-round meeting with East Stirlingshire.
Will Vaulks' first-half header, Alex Cooper's strike after the break and Rory Loy's penalty put the Bairns firmly in command.
David McKenna pulled one back for Shire before Loy netted his second.
Botti Bia Bi fired home Falkirk's fifth before Blair Alston added two more for the visitors in the closing stages.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Shaw
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 2Kinnaird
- 4GreeneBooked at 66mins
- 3Shepherd
- 7Greenhill
- 8BrisbaneSubstituted forDoyleat 69'minutes
- 6MacGregorBooked at 29mins
- 11VidlerSubstituted forGlasgowat 59'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forMcMullanat 84'minutes
- 10McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Doyle
- 13McMullan
- 14Glasgow
- 15Shields
- 16Deans
- 17Trialist
- 18Kay
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 2MayburySubstituted forRowanat 84'minutes
- 3Dick
- 6Vaulks
- 5McCracken
- 10McGrandles
- 4DurojaiyeSubstituted forAlstonat 65'minutes
- 11Cooper
- 8Taiwo
- 7ShepherdSubstituted forBia Biat 55'minutes
- 9Loy
Substitutes
- 12Bowman
- 14McGeever
- 15Rowan
- 16Blair
- 17Leahy
- 18Alston
- 19Bia Bi
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 933
Match Stats
Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamFalkirk
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8