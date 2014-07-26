Montrose 0-3 Peterhead

From the section

Peterhead progressed to the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a comfortable win over nine-man Montrose.

Andrew Rodgers headed home James Stevenson's cross to give the visitors an early lead and then laid on the second for Rory McAllister.

Stevenson finished another Rodgers assist from close in before half-time.

Montrose duo Graham Webster and Gary Wood were both shown straight red cards either side of the interval.