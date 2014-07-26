Montrose 0-3 Peterhead

Scottish Challenge Cup
Peterhead progressed to the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a comfortable win over nine-man Montrose.

Andrew Rodgers headed home James Stevenson's cross to give the visitors an early lead and then laid on the second for Rory McAllister.

Stevenson finished another Rodgers assist from close in before half-time.

Montrose duo Graham Webster and Gary Wood were both shown straight red cards either side of the interval.

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1McKenzie
  • 3Bell
  • 6Campbell
  • 5Graham
  • 2WebsterBooked at 33mins
  • 7O'NeillSubstituted forMassonat 62'minutes
  • 11Watson
  • 4RobbSubstituted forCavanaghat 77'minutes
  • 8McCord
  • 10JohnstonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forDeasleyat 83'minutes
  • 9WoodBooked at 49mins

Substitutes

  • 12Masson
  • 14Cavanagh
  • 15Deasley
  • 16Day
  • 17Sturrock
  • 18Trialist
  • 21McCafferty

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 5RossSubstituted forBrownat 55'minutes
  • 6DonaldsonSubstituted forCoxat 51'minutes
  • 4Smith
  • 2Sharp
  • 11Strachan
  • 8Redman
  • 3Noble
  • 10Stevenson
  • 9McAllister
  • 7RodgersSubstituted forMcCannat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cox
  • 14Brown
  • 15McCann
  • 16Richardson
  • 17Gilfillan
  • 18Tait
  • 21Jarvie
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
347

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away11

