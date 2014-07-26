Montrose 0-3 Peterhead
-
- From the section Football
Peterhead progressed to the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a comfortable win over nine-man Montrose.
Andrew Rodgers headed home James Stevenson's cross to give the visitors an early lead and then laid on the second for Rory McAllister.
Stevenson finished another Rodgers assist from close in before half-time.
Montrose duo Graham Webster and Gary Wood were both shown straight red cards either side of the interval.
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1McKenzie
- 3Bell
- 6Campbell
- 5Graham
- 2WebsterBooked at 33mins
- 7O'NeillSubstituted forMassonat 62'minutes
- 11Watson
- 4RobbSubstituted forCavanaghat 77'minutes
- 8McCord
- 10JohnstonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forDeasleyat 83'minutes
- 9WoodBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 12Masson
- 14Cavanagh
- 15Deasley
- 16Day
- 17Sturrock
- 18Trialist
- 21McCafferty
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 5RossSubstituted forBrownat 55'minutes
- 6DonaldsonSubstituted forCoxat 51'minutes
- 4Smith
- 2Sharp
- 11Strachan
- 8Redman
- 3Noble
- 10Stevenson
- 9McAllister
- 7RodgersSubstituted forMcCannat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cox
- 14Brown
- 15McCann
- 16Richardson
- 17Gilfillan
- 18Tait
- 21Jarvie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 347
Match Stats
Home TeamMontroseAway TeamPeterhead
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11