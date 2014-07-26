Cowdenbeath 1-3 Brechin City

Brechin City beat Cowdenbeath in extra-time to cause a Scottish Challenge Cup shock.

Championship side Cowden went in front when Sean Higgins fired home in the first half.

However, the League One visitors forced extra-time when substitute Robert Thomson slotted home.

And a drilled strike by Alan Trouten followed by Ryan Ferguson's effort ensured victory and a place in round two for Brechin.

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 17Thomson
  • 7Robertson
  • 3AdamsonBooked at 79mins
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 4O'BrienBooked at 72minsSubstituted forJohnstonat 73'minutes
  • 5Armstrong
  • 20Miller
  • 12KaneSubstituted forCampbellat 97'minutes
  • 10Higgins
  • 9SutherlandSubstituted forBrownlieat 86'minutes
  • 16Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Flynn
  • 2Campbell
  • 18Brownlie
  • 19Lynas
  • 21Johnston
  • 22Wright
  • 24Callaghan

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 4McLean
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 66mins
  • 8Molloy
  • 2McCormack
  • 5McCormack
  • 7TroutenBooked at 32mins
  • 6FuscoSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
  • 9Jackson
  • 11BarrSubstituted forFergusonat 71'minutes
  • 10TappingBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBrashat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Jackson
  • 14McLauchlan
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Brash
  • 21Tough
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
294

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home20
Away12

