Cowdenbeath 1-3 Brechin City
Brechin City beat Cowdenbeath in extra-time to cause a Scottish Challenge Cup shock.
Championship side Cowden went in front when Sean Higgins fired home in the first half.
However, the League One visitors forced extra-time when substitute Robert Thomson slotted home.
And a drilled strike by Alan Trouten followed by Ryan Ferguson's effort ensured victory and a place in round two for Brechin.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 17Thomson
- 7Robertson
- 3AdamsonBooked at 79mins
- 6Wedderburn
- 4O'BrienBooked at 72minsSubstituted forJohnstonat 73'minutes
- 5Armstrong
- 20Miller
- 12KaneSubstituted forCampbellat 97'minutes
- 10Higgins
- 9SutherlandSubstituted forBrownlieat 86'minutes
- 16Stewart
Substitutes
- 1Flynn
- 2Campbell
- 18Brownlie
- 19Lynas
- 21Johnston
- 22Wright
- 24Callaghan
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 4McLean
- 3HamiltonBooked at 66mins
- 8Molloy
- 2McCormack
- 5McCormack
- 7TroutenBooked at 32mins
- 6FuscoSubstituted forThomsonat 63'minutes
- 9Jackson
- 11BarrSubstituted forFergusonat 71'minutes
- 10TappingBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBrashat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Jackson
- 14McLauchlan
- 15Ferguson
- 16Thomson
- 17Brash
- 21Tough
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 294
Match Stats
Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamBrechin
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away12