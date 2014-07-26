Cowdenbeath 1-3 Brechin City

From the section

Brechin City beat Cowdenbeath in extra-time to cause a Scottish Challenge Cup shock.

Championship side Cowden went in front when Sean Higgins fired home in the first half.

However, the League One visitors forced extra-time when substitute Robert Thomson slotted home.

And a drilled strike by Alan Trouten followed by Ryan Ferguson's effort ensured victory and a place in round two for Brechin.