Stranraer 3-2 Dumbarton
-
Sean Winter scored an injury-time winner as Stranraer came from two goals down to stun Dumbarton.
The Sons went ahead when Jordan Kirkpatrick's cross drifted straight into the net and doubled their lead through Mark Gilhaney.
Stranraer captain Frank McKeown's 20-yard strike gave the League One side hope before his back-post header squared the match up.
Winter's acrobatic finish snatched victory four minutes into injury time.
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 2Rumsby
- 5McKeown
- 4Pettigrew
- 3Longridge
- 6StirlingSubstituted forMarenghiat 79'minutes
- 8Gallagher
- 11WinterBooked at 90mins
- 7Robertson
- 9Malcolm
- 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marenghi
- 14Russell
- 15Aitken
- 16Forde
- 17McCloskey
- 18Fahey
Dumbarton
- 1Grindlay
- 4Graham
- 12Taggart
- 2van Zanten
- 3Linton
- 8Agnew
- 7GilhaneySubstituted forNishat 45'minutes
- 17Murray
- 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forPruntyat 63'minutes
- 14FlemingSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
- 10Megginson
Substitutes
- 9Nish
- 15Prunty
- 18McDougall
- 19Lumsden
- 20Campbell
- 26Coleman
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 355
Match Stats
Home TeamStranraerAway TeamDumbarton
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away11
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6