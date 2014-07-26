Scottish Challenge Cup
Stranraer 3-2 Dumbarton

Sean Winter scored an injury-time winner as Stranraer came from two goals down to stun Dumbarton.

The Sons went ahead when Jordan Kirkpatrick's cross drifted straight into the net and doubled their lead through Mark Gilhaney.

Stranraer captain Frank McKeown's 20-yard strike gave the League One side hope before his back-post header squared the match up.

Winter's acrobatic finish snatched victory four minutes into injury time.

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Rumsby
  • 5McKeown
  • 4Pettigrew
  • 3Longridge
  • 6StirlingSubstituted forMarenghiat 79'minutes
  • 8Gallagher
  • 11WinterBooked at 90mins
  • 7Robertson
  • 9Malcolm
  • 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Marenghi
  • 14Russell
  • 15Aitken
  • 16Forde
  • 17McCloskey
  • 18Fahey

Dumbarton

  • 1Grindlay
  • 4Graham
  • 12Taggart
  • 2van Zanten
  • 3Linton
  • 8Agnew
  • 7GilhaneySubstituted forNishat 45'minutes
  • 17Murray
  • 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forPruntyat 63'minutes
  • 14FlemingSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
  • 10Megginson

Substitutes

  • 9Nish
  • 15Prunty
  • 18McDougall
  • 19Lumsden
  • 20Campbell
  • 26Coleman
Referee:
Des Roache
Attendance:
355

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away11
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away6

