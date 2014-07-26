Stranraer 3-2 Dumbarton

Sean Winter scored an injury-time winner as Stranraer came from two goals down to stun Dumbarton.

The Sons went ahead when Jordan Kirkpatrick's cross drifted straight into the net and doubled their lead through Mark Gilhaney.

Stranraer captain Frank McKeown's 20-yard strike gave the League One side hope before his back-post header squared the match up.

Winter's acrobatic finish snatched victory four minutes into injury time.