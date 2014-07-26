Greenock Morton 1-0 Spartans FC

From the section

New Greenock Morton manager Jim Duffy secured a narrow Scottish Challenge Cup win over Spartans in his first match in charge.

Cameron O'Neil's first-half strike proved to be the difference.

O'Neil exchange passes with David McNeil before firing home past goalkeeper Kevin Swain.

Spartans were unable to find a goal to take the game into extra-time despite golden chances for Michael Herd and Keith McLeod.