Scottish Challenge Cup
Morton1Spartans FC0

Greenock Morton 1-0 Spartans FC

New Greenock Morton manager Jim Duffy secured a narrow Scottish Challenge Cup win over Spartans in his first match in charge.

Cameron O'Neil's first-half strike proved to be the difference.

O'Neil exchange passes with David McNeil before firing home past goalkeeper Kevin Swain.

Spartans were unable to find a goal to take the game into extra-time despite golden chances for Michael Herd and Keith McLeod.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Milojevic Bjekovic
  • 3Lamie
  • 5O'Ware
  • 2Kilday
  • 7McKeeBooked at 85mins
  • 11Russell
  • 4MillerBooked at 80mins
  • 8O'NeilSubstituted forStevensonat 83'minutes
  • 10McNeilSubstituted forScullionat 78'minutes
  • 9BarrowmanSubstituted forAllanat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hands
  • 14Allan
  • 15Stevenson
  • 16Knight
  • 17Scullion
  • 20Caraux

Spartans FC

  • 19Swain
  • 4Sivewright
  • 3Cennerazzo
  • 5Bruce
  • 2O'DonnellSubstituted forMacKinnonat 80'minutes
  • 7Beesley
  • 9Henretty
  • 8MuhsinSubstituted forMcLeodat 66'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 6Stevenson
  • 11Bremner
  • 10HerdBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Trialist
  • 12MacKinnon
  • 14McLeod
  • 15McWhirter
  • 16Atkinson
  • 17Hunter
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
928

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamSpartans FC
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away14

