Greenock Morton 1-0 Spartans FC
New Greenock Morton manager Jim Duffy secured a narrow Scottish Challenge Cup win over Spartans in his first match in charge.
Cameron O'Neil's first-half strike proved to be the difference.
O'Neil exchange passes with David McNeil before firing home past goalkeeper Kevin Swain.
Spartans were unable to find a goal to take the game into extra-time despite golden chances for Michael Herd and Keith McLeod.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Milojevic Bjekovic
- 3Lamie
- 5O'Ware
- 2Kilday
- 7McKeeBooked at 85mins
- 11Russell
- 4MillerBooked at 80mins
- 8O'NeilSubstituted forStevensonat 83'minutes
- 10McNeilSubstituted forScullionat 78'minutes
- 9BarrowmanSubstituted forAllanat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hands
- 14Allan
- 15Stevenson
- 16Knight
- 17Scullion
- 20Caraux
Spartans FC
- 19Swain
- 4Sivewright
- 3Cennerazzo
- 5Bruce
- 2O'DonnellSubstituted forMacKinnonat 80'minutes
- 7Beesley
- 9Henretty
- 8MuhsinSubstituted forMcLeodat 66'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 6Stevenson
- 11Bremner
- 10HerdBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 1Trialist
- 12MacKinnon
- 14McLeod
- 15McWhirter
- 16Atkinson
- 17Hunter
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 928
Match Stats
Home TeamMortonAway TeamSpartans FC
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14