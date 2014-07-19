Frank Lampard poised to join New York City FC in MLS for 2015

Frank Lampard looks set to join Spain's David Villa at the newly formed New York City FC MLS franchise

Frank Lampard will complete his move to Major League Soccer newcomers New York City next week.

The deal has been widely touted following the 36-year-old's release by Chelsea at the end of last season.

Lampard is currently on a short holiday after playing for England at the World Cup in Brazil.

Frank Lampard's career honours Premier League titles: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10 FA Cup wins: 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 League Cup wins: 2004-05, 2006-07 Champions League win: 2011-12 Europa League win: 2012-13

However, the midfielder has been impressed by the Manchester City-owned franchise and will join the club for their opening MLS season in 2015.

It has yet to be decided whether Lampard will follow the example of fellow new recruit David Villa by joining NYC's sister club in Melbourne for a short stint in order to keep his fitness levels up.

Lampard may instead opt to remain in the UK to train.