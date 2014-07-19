Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United defender John Souttar is an injury concern after hurting his ankle in a 6-0 friendly win at Dutch side Winterswijk. (Various)

And St Mirren striker Steven Thompson is a doubt for the opening league game of the season as he nurses a groin injury. (Daily Record)

Former Falkirk and Hibs forward Alan Gow is training with Inverness CT after rejecting a deal at Bristol Rovers. (Various)

Celtic could play at Dublin's Aviva Stadium if they end up playing St Patrick's in the next round of Champions League qualifying. (Sun)

And former Celtic striker Dariusz Dziekanowski has branded other possible opponents Legia Warsaw "hopeless", although he still expects the Poles to get through after a 1-1 home draw in the first leg. (Sun)

Sow scored for Hearts against Manchester City

Hearts are keen on a deal for Swedish trialist Osman Sow, with the striker scoring for the second game running as Manchester City won 2-1 at Tynecastle last night. (Various)

Morton are to sign Jordan Allan following the teenage midfielder's release from Dundee United. (Daily Express)

Ross County Roy MacGregor is footing the bill for Monday's SPFL annual general meeting at five-star resort Gleneagles. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Eilidh Child, a strong medal hope in the 400m hurdles, is warning Scotland's younger athletes not to get caught up in the Commonwealth Games hype. (Various)

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor says he will be disappointed if he does not win gold in the 60kg category, having picked up a silver as a teenager at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. (Scotsman)