Brown Ideye: Nigeria striker's West Bromwich Albion move 'a dream'

Brown Ideye has become West Bromwich Albion's record signing

Nigeria striker Brown Ideye says he has achieved a "dream" by securing a move to the Premier League with West Brom.

Albion signed Ideye, 25, from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev on Friday for a club-record fee, believed to be around £10m.

The forward - West Brom's fifth summer signing - has signed a three-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

"I always wanted to play in the Premier League. I've always been a massive fan, from the moment I moved to Europe. It was always a dream," he told BBC Sport.

"It's what I really wanted for my career and family. I thank God for the opportunity, West Brom and my agents for making it happen."

West Brom have not disclosed how much they have paid for the striker, but said the fee exceeded the amount they paid Sunderland for Benin international Stephane Sessegnon last September.

However, Ideye, who began his professional career at Ocean Boys in Nigeria, is not worried.

"I'm not sure about the price tag, that's between the clubs," Ideye added.

"The most important thing is putting the ball in the back of the net, help the team and my team-mates and make everyone happy.

"I'm an ambitious person and I hope to do everything possible to convince West Brom and their supporters.

"I have a big enthusiasm and a big will, but undoubtedly my performances on the pitch will judge me."

Brown Ideye in brief Ideye shot to prominence at the 2007 Fifa World Youth Championship in Canada He moved to Europe when he joined Swiss side Neuchâtel Xamax in 2008 The striker moved to French club Sochaux in 2010 and then joined Dynamo Kiev a year later He hit 34 goals in 74 league appearances during his three seasons in Kiev Ideye has scored 74 goals in 182 career league appearances

Ideye is looking to follow fellow Nigeria internationals Nwankwo Kanu and Peter Odemwingie by making an impact at West Brom.

"Nigerians seem to do a great job here, so I will try to do my best. With hard work, great things will happen here."

Ideye, who has played in both the Champions League and Europa League, has scored five goals in 24 appearances for Nigeria.

In 2013, he helped his country clinch their third African Cup of Nations title, scoring in the 4-1 semi-final victory over Mali.

A member of their 2010 World Cup squad in South Africa, Ideye was omitted from the Super Eagles squad that reached the second round at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.