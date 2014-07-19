Gaetano Berardi: Leeds sign Swiss defender from Sampdoria

Gaetano Berardi has played under-19, under-21 and senior level for Switzerland

Leeds United have signed Switzerland defender Gaetano Berardi from Italian side Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

Berardi, 25, has agreed a two-year deal which will be formally completed once United receive international clearance.

The full-back, who can play on either the right or left, joined Sampdoria from Brescia in January 2012 but made just five appearances last term.

He made his senior Swiss debut in August 2011, but was not included in their squad for the recent World Cup.

Dave Hockaday has made five signings since his appointment as Leeds head coach, with goalkeepers Marco Silvestri and Stuart Taylor, midfielder Tommaso Bianchi and striker Souleymane Doukara also added to the squad.