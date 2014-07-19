Raith Rovers recruit former Rangers defender Ross Perry

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of former Rangers defender Ross Perry.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year deal at Ibrox in September 2011 but had his contract terminated in June.

Perry did not feature at all during the last campaign, having suffered ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly.

He had loan spells at Oxford and Falkirk before making his Rangers debut in August 2011, the first of 36 appearances.

Perry was signed in time to play for Rovers in Saturday's 1-0 friendly loss at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.