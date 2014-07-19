Blackpool manager Jose Riga watches pre-season friendly victory

Jose Riga was appointed as Blackpool manager on 11 June

Blackpool manager Jose Riga calmed immediate concerns about his future by turning up to watch their 4-0 friendly win at non-league Penrith on Saturday.

Riga faced the likelihood of the sack had he failed to appear at the match following a turbulent pre-season.

The club has only eight contracted players because of a transfer stand-off between Riga and chairman Karl Oyston.

Riga is reportedly refusing to sign players until the chairman agrees to bring in three key targets.

The manager, appointed on 11 July, took his place in the dugout to cheers from the Blackpool supporters, many of whom support the Belgian for standing up to Oyston.

However, the dispute between Riga and the chairman has yet to be resolved.

Blackpool's eight contracted players Defenders: Gary MacKenzie, Tony McMahon, Charles Dunne Midfielder: David Perkins Forwards: Steven Davies, Bobby Grant, Sergei Zenjov, Tom Barkhuizen

There is anger and unrest among some fans over a perceived lack of investment from the boardroom since Blackpool were relegated from the Premier League three years ago.

The starting 11 at non-league Penrith included five trialists and a youth teamer as the Seasiders struggled to make up the numbers.

Those trialists included Nathan Delfouneso and Faris Haroun - who both played for the club last season - and former England Under-21 goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, once a £900,000 signing for Tottenham.

Delfouneso scored twice in Blackpool's victory, with the other goals from Sergei Zenjov and Bobby Grant.

Riga, 56, who had a 16-match spell at Charlton at the end of last season, was appointed as successor to interim player-manager Barry Ferguson, under whom Blackpool narrowly escaped relegation to League One last season.