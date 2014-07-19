Cardiff City: Kevin Theophile-Catherine leaves Bluebirds training camp

Kevin Theophile-Catherine made 28 appearances for the Bluebirds in the Premier League in 2013-14

French full-back Kevin Theophile-Catherine has left Cardiff City's training camp in Austria because of a family bereavement.

Theophile-Catherine, 24, joined the Bluebirds from Rennes in August 2013.

Cardiff players wore black arm bands in their friendly against 1860 Munich out of respect for him and victims of the Malaysian air tragedy.

"We send all our condolences and think about Kevin," said Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"We had sad news, Kevin had to go back home, he lost a family member.

"I had a chat with him and, of course, we sent him home straight away."