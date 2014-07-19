Cardiff City win two matches in one day in Austria

Austrian international Guido Burgstaller scored for Cardiff City in their win in his home country

New signings Javi Guerra, Guido Burgstaller and Adam Le Fondre all netted for the first time in Cardiff colours in their 3-0 win against KS Teuta Durres in Austria.

Victory against the Albanian Super League side was the club's second win of the day on Saturday.

Earlier a different Cardiff team had beaten German Second Division side 1860 Munich 3-2 in hot conditions.

Temperatures dipped for the second match which Cardiff won comfortably.

Spanish striker Guerra, signed from La Liga team Valladolid, opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a close range finish.

Before the break Brazilian full-back Fabio set up Austrian international midfielder Burgstaller, recruited from Rapid Vienna, to net from inside the box with a low drive.

There was some robust tackling, but Cardiff rarely relaxed their control and on a good evening for their newcomers, Le Fondre, who joined from Reading, wrapped up victory with a scrambled finish.

Cardiff will complete the friendly schedule in their Austrian training camp against Russian side Amkar Perm, on Tuesday 22 July.