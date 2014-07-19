Cardiff City win two matches in one day in Austria
-
- From the section Football
New signings Javi Guerra, Guido Burgstaller and Adam Le Fondre all netted for the first time in Cardiff colours in their 3-0 win against KS Teuta Durres in Austria.
Victory against the Albanian Super League side was the club's second win of the day on Saturday.
Earlier a different Cardiff team had beaten German Second Division side 1860 Munich 3-2 in hot conditions.
Temperatures dipped for the second match which Cardiff won comfortably.
Spanish striker Guerra, signed from La Liga team Valladolid, opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a close range finish.
Before the break Brazilian full-back Fabio set up Austrian international midfielder Burgstaller, recruited from Rapid Vienna, to net from inside the box with a low drive.
There was some robust tackling, but Cardiff rarely relaxed their control and on a good evening for their newcomers, Le Fondre, who joined from Reading, wrapped up victory with a scrambled finish.
Cardiff will complete the friendly schedule in their Austrian training camp against Russian side Amkar Perm, on Tuesday 22 July.