Women's Super League: Liverpool beat Bristol Academy

Women's Super League: Liverpool beat Bristol, Birmingham go top

Liverpool climbed to second place in the Women's Super League table with a 3-1 win at Bristol Academy.

A volley from winger Gemma Davison and a close-range finish from midfielder Katrin Omarsdottir put the Reds 2-0 up at half-time.

Captain Gemma Bonner headed in from a corner for 3-0 before Academy defender Jemma Rose was sent off midway through the second half.

Striker Natasha Harding curled in a fine a consolation goal for the hosts.

Bristol started the game well and were denied an early goal when captain Corinne Yorston's shot was brilliantly saved by keeper Libby Stout.

Liverpool went in front through a tremendous Davison 18-yard volley after Bristol only half-cleared Fara Williams's 25th-minute corner.

The lead was doubled three minutes before half-time, when midfielder Amanda da Costa's shot hit the post and Omarsdottir forced in the rebound.

Central defender Bonner headed home a 58th-minute corner from midfielder Williams to put the visitors firmly in control.

Bristol's slim chance of saving the game all but disappeared eight minutes later when Rose was dismissed after collecting a second yellow card.

Harding curled a superb strike into the top corner to pull a goal back for Bristol in the 74th minute.

But Liverpool saw out the victory that put them two points behind leaders Birmingham City, who have a game in hand. Bristol remain fifth.