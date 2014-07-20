Andros Townsend: Tottenham winger back from injury in friendly

Andros Townsend's 45 minutes in Seattle was his first outing since 30 April

Tottenham's England midfielder Andros Townsend returned from injury in a pre-season friendly against Seattle Sounders - Spurs' first outing under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

An ankle injury forced Townsend, 23, to miss the World Cup but he played the first 45 minutes of the 3-3 draw.

Penalties from Roberto Soldado and Iago Falque helped Spurs come from behind twice in the second half.

New boss Pochettino moved to White Hart Lane from Southampton in May.

Townsend was ruled out for up to 10 weeks when he damaged ankle ligaments against Stoke City on 30 April.

He completed 45 minutes against the leaders of Major League Soccer's Western Conference before being replaced by Erik Lamela.

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, linked with a return to former club Swansea City that could see full-back Ben Davies, 21, move to Spurs, was initially named in the starting 11 but withdrawn before kick-off.

American goalkeeper Brad Friedel was one of three Spurs players, along with Ezekiel Fryers and Tom Carroll, to play the full 90 minutes in Seattle.

"We've been working extremely hard. Pre-season has been very demanding under the new boss and I think that showed," Friedel said.