Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Mexico's World Cup winger Javier Aquino, currently with Villareal, is on the verge of a loan move to Celtic. Sunday Express

Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre, who featured for Honduras in Brazil, has defended his nation against accusations of rough house tactics at the World Cup. Sunday Herald

Gordon made his Celtic debut in Germany

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Ronny Deila was delighted with goalkeeper Craig Gordon's 45-minute run-out in the 1-1 friendly draw with Dynamo Dresden, with the summer signing having been out for two years recovering from injuries.Sunday Mail

And Deila is confident Kris Commons will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League second qualifying round second leg against KR Reykjavik, despite coming off injured after scoring against Dresden. Mail on Sunday

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan has praised the bravery of 19-year-old Scot Ryan Gauld for moving from Dundee United to Sporting Lisbon this summer.Scotland on Sunday

Former Rangers chairman Malcolm Murray has criticised the club's current board for not giving supporters security over Ibrox Stadium.Sunday Mail

Ally McCoist may bolster his Rangers squad with a signing from America after being impressed by some of the players in LA Galaxy's meeting with Salt Lake during the Ibrox side's summer tour.Sunday Express

OTHER GOSSIP

Team Scotland member and Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson believes swimming has a big drugs problem and fears doping will "always" be a part of sport. Scottish Sun (print edition)

Neither Marc Warren nor Stephen Gallacher, tied for 12th and 19th respectively ahead of the final round of the Open Championship, were entirely satisfied with their third round scores at Hoylake on Saturday, despite both Scots being well placed to finish in the top 20. Sunday Herald