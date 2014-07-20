Celtic hope Kris Commons will be fit to face KR Reykjavik

Commons (centre) scored the opening goal in Celtic's 1-1 friendly draw

Champions League 2nd qualifying round, 2nd leg Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Date: Tuesday, 22 July. Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC One Scotland 810MW/DAB, live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Celtic hope Kris Commons will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier with KR Reykjavik after limping off against Dynamo Dresden.

Striker Commons, 30, scored in the 1-1 friendly draw at the Glucksgas Stadium before injuring his thigh.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 31, played 45 minutes, having joined Celtic after over two years out injured.

Gordon played the first half against Dynamo Dresden

Ronny Deila's side take a 1-0 lead into their home leg against Champions League second qualifying round opponents KR.

The match is being played at Murrayfield, which usually hosts Scotland and Edinburgh rugby matches, as Celtic Park is staging the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday evening.

Callum McGregor scored the only goal of the first leg in Iceland and, should they progress, the Scottish champions will play either Legia Warsaw or St Patrick's Athletic.

St Patrick's picked up a 1-1 away draw in Poland ahead of the return leg in Dublin on Wednesday.