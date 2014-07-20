Swansea City: Garry Monk pleased with progress despite defeat

A crowd of 9,064 turned out to watch Minnesota United's first ever home match against Premier League opposition

Swansea boss Garry Monk said the club's trip to the United States has been worthwhile despite a 2-0 defeat against Minnesota United.

The loss to United, who play in the second tier of the USA's league system, followed a 1-1 draw against Chivas Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Monk said he was not concerned by the outcome against Minnesota.

"We can't let the result detract from a very successful two weeks for the boys," Monk told the club's website.

"They have worked extremely hard and the level we are at is very good because of that training.

"But perhaps the 90 minutes tonight was a bit too much because of the work we've been doing.

"I've been very hard on them and that showed."

Spurs and Liverpool target Ben Davies did not feature for the Swans who fell behind after just eight minutes.

Minnesota full-back Justin Davis latched onto Simone Bracalello's through ball and fired a low shot through the legs of Swansea goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel into the net.

Swansea dominated possession as they pressed for an equaliser but failed to take advantage.

Just before half-time Minnesota were 2-0 up, as Greg Jordan got on the end of Christian Ramirez's flick, to slot the ball past Tremmel.