Daniel Kavanagh: Nuneaton Town youngster signs new contract

Nuneaton finished 13th in the Conference Premier last campaign

Nuneaton Town teenager Daniel Kavanagh has signed a new contract with the Conference Premier side.

The 17-year-old right-back has been training with the Boro first team after being part of the under-18s side to win the Midland Foodlit Youth League Eastern Division last season.

"We walked our league and I know that there are so many good players at that age group," he told the club website.

"I think there is every chance more can make it."