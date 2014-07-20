Nathan Arnold: Grimsby Town sign Cambridge United forward

Arnold made 35 league appearances for Cambridge last season but did not play in their play-off final win over Gateshead

Conference Premier side Grimsby Town have signed Cambridge United forward Nathan Arnold on a season-long loan.

Arnold, who can play out wide or up front, scored three goals in 35 league appearances last season as the U's won promotion to League Two.

The 26-year-old began his career at Mansfield, for whom he scored 14 goals in 113 appearances.

He has also had spells with non-league sides Hyde and Alfreton, and represented England C in 2008.