Nathan Arnold: Grimsby Town sign Cambridge United forward
Conference Premier side Grimsby Town have signed Cambridge United forward Nathan Arnold on a season-long loan.
Arnold, who can play out wide or up front, scored three goals in 35 league appearances last season as the U's won promotion to League Two.
The 26-year-old began his career at Mansfield, for whom he scored 14 goals in 113 appearances.
He has also had spells with non-league sides Hyde and Alfreton, and represented England C in 2008.