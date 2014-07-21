Cardiff City looking at Manchester United defender Michael Keane

Manchester United defender Michael Keane scored against Cardiff during a loan spell at Leicester in 2013

Cardiff City are tracking Manchester United defender Michael Keane.

Keane, who played twice for United in the League Cup in 2012-13, is known to Bluebirds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his time at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old centre-back has had loan spells at Leicester City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

He is currently on the Red Devils' tour of the United States and nothing is likely to develop until Louis van Gaal's men return to England.

Solskjaer, who has taken the Bluebirds on a pre-season trip to Austria, is looking to improve his side's defending.

City have agreed a fee with QPR for centre-back Steven Caulker, and Solskjaer has admitted he is resigned to losing the 22-year-old former Tottenham defender.