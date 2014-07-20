Women's Super League: Birmingham win to move top

Birmingham City moved three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League with a 1-0 win at strugglers Notts County.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 to move into second place.

In the battle of the bottom two, Alex Scott's late strike saw Arsenal take the points with a 2-1 win at Everton.

Victory takes Arsenal ahead of Notts County and left the Toffees four points adrift at the bottom as the season reaches its halfway point.

Notts County 0-1 Birmingham City

Notts had the better of the first half but failed to produce a single shot on target.

Blues should have taken the lead in first-half stoppage time, but striker Hannah Keryakoplis sent a free header straight at keeper Carl Telford.

Three minutes after the break Telford was caught out when midfielder Jo Potter's corner floated into the top corner of the net for the opening goal.

Victory could have been wrapped up for Blues in the 72nd minute, but after working herself a great position substitute Kirsty Linnet shot weakly at Telford.

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

City striker Toni Duggan had a 15th-minute effort brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Marie Hourihan.

But Hourihan was at fault for City's goal 12 minutes later, a 30-yard Natasha Flint lob dropping over the keeper and into the net.

City suffered a blow just before the interval, when captain Steph Houghton had to be substituted with what looked to be a serious injury.

Chelsea's Japanese striker Yuki Ogimi wasted a fine chance to equaliser after the interval, hooking a close range shot over the bar.

But the home side drew level just after the hour, captain Katie Chapman sending a diving header into the City net.

Blues then pressed for a winner but were thwarted when keeper Karen Bardsley saved brilliantly from Ogimi.

As time ran out, however, Jackie Groenen coolly rounded Bardsley to slide the ball home for what could be a vital victory in the title chase.

Everton 1-2 Arsenal

Both sides went close before two goals arrived right at the end of the first half.

Striker Danielle Carter gave Arsenal a 44th-minute lead, forcing the ball in after a Leah Williamson shot had been stopped by goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

And seconds before the half-time whistle a neat finish by striker Nikita Parris brought Everton level.

In the second half, midfielder Jordan Nobbs almost put the Gunners back in front with a shot that bounced back off the crossbar.

But the visitors also had a huge let-off when Michelle Hinnigan saw a poor penalty saved by keeper Emma Byrne.

They made the most of their good fortune six minutes from time, right-back Scott striking home the rebound after substitute Kelly Smith's shot had been blocked.