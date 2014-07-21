Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are one of three clubs trying to sign Villareal winger Javier Aquino on loan from Villareal, according to the Mexico World Cup player's agent. Herald

Anthony Stokes is an injury doubt for Celtic's Champions League second qualifying round second leg against KR Reykjavik, who trail 1-0, with the striker struggling with a hamstring problem. Sun (print edition)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller, who retired from international duty last year, says he'll always be available to answer an emergency call from Scotland. Daily Express

Miller helped Rangers to victory in California

And Miller has defended strike partner Kris Boyd after the latter missed several chances in the pre-season friendly win over Sacramento Republic. Daily Mail

Hibernian boss Alan Stubbs will continue to assess Antoine Gounet after the French goalkeeper played in Sunday's friendly win over Stirling Albion. Scotsman

Partick Thistle are close to signing Wigan defender Juan Carlos Garcia on a one-year loan deal. Daily Mail (print edition)

St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran is eager to make an impact in Thursday's Europa League qualifier against FC Luzern, with the sides tied at 1-1 ahead of the second leg in Perth. Daily Express

Freed Celtic defender Steven Mouyokolo is expected to sign for Portuguese side Gil Vicente as teenage striker Denny Johnstone lines up a move to Birmingham City from the Scottish champions. Daily Express (print edition)

Celtic's top scorer last season, Kris Commons, was one of 35 players named in Uefa's Best Player in Europe shortlist for season 2013-14. Daily Mail (print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Olympic silver-winning swimmer Michael Jamieson, an outspoken opponent of doping, says he cannot be sure that all his opponents at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will be clean. Herald

England's Louis Smith insists he is taking his return to competitive gymnastics at Glasgow 2014 seriously after taking a break from the sport during which time he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. Daily Mail