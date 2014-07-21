Fluminense U23s 0-0 Exeter City at the Stade de Llanjeiras

Media playback is not supported on this device Brazil game a 'wonderful experience'

Exeter City's match with Fluminense Under-23s ended goalless.

The game marked the 100th anniversary of Brazil's first match, which was against the Devon side.

Around 600 invited fans, including around 170 from Exeter, were inside the historic Stade de Llanjeiras, the scene of the 1914 encounter.

The Brazilian side enjoyed much of the possession but rarely threatened, while Liam Sercombe, Jimmy Keohane and Matt Jay all wasted chances for City.

The result meant Exeter were able to gain some revenge for their 2-0 loss 100 years ago, although that match was against a team with a mixture of players from the two largest football states, creating the 'Selecao' (the selection) - which to this day remains the Brazilian national team's nickname.

"It was fantastic occasion with the history and to be involved in a game like that was amazing for us," Exeter midfielder Matt Oakley told BBC Radio Devon.

"They started probably the better side, but in the second half we were better and I thought we had the better chances in the game and could have nicked it."

But Oakley also said that the occasion meant it was quite a strange start to a game for his side.

"There were a lot of photos for the history books and speeches to mark the occasion, so it was difficult for us to get ready for the game because we had a 30 or 40-minute wait after we had warmed up," he explained.

"But it was something that will give me a lot of memories and something to take away.

"To stand in the centre circle and have the Christ the Redeemer statue looking over you was quite impressive."