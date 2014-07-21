Torquay United sign Angus MacDonald and Toby Ajala

MacDonald (left) played 17 times for Torquay in two loan spells, while Ajala played 15 times for Welling last season

Torquay United have signed centre-back Angus MacDonald and winger Toby Ajala on one-year deals.

The duo have both been been on trial at Plainmoor since pre-season began.

Ajala, 22, came through the Bristol City youth system and had spells at Cheltenham, Welling and AFC Wimbledon, for whom he impressed with in a on 1 January 2013.

Torquay's summer signings Luke Young (midfield)

Louis Briscoe (winger)

Jordan Seabright (goalkeeper)

Ryan Bowman (forward)

Toby Ajala (winger)

Angus MacDonald (defender)

MacDonald, 21, has had two loan spells at Torquay and was released by Reading earlier this summer.

"He is refreshing to watch, wants to play football and I feel he can now kick on in his career," said Torquay manager Chris Hargreaves of Ajala.

''Last year, I didn't really have the time to scour the leagues looking for players or the time to do due diligence on signings," added Hargreaves, who has already signed and

"We were taking punts on loan players and it doesn't always work out because you're going on somebody's recommendation.

''This season, we've had the time to pick our own players and it works because you believe in them even more.''