Liverpool: Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi close to joining Reds

Liverpool target Dejan Lovren has asked to leave Southampton

Liverpool are closing in on deals to sign Southampton defender Dejan Lovren and Lille striker Divock Origi.

The Reds, who are currently on tour in the United States, have agreed a £10m deal for Origi, 19, who is set to fly out for a medical in the next few days.

The pursuit of Lovren, 25, is gathering fresh momentum despite Southampton rejecting a £20m bid two weeks ago.

The Croatian has spoken of his desire to join Liverpool and Saints are thought to be softening their stance.

Lovren, who joined the South Coast club from Lyon for £8.5m last summer, has asked to leave St Mary's 12 months into a four-year contract.

Under the terms of the Origi transfer, the youngster will stay at the French club on loan next season and move to Anfield in 2015.

Both players featured for their countries at the 2014 World Cup, with Origi scoring against Russia and playing in all five of Belgium's games during their run to the quarter-finals.

Lovren played in all three of Croatia's games as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Liverpool have also agreed an £8.5m fee with QPR to sign France striker Loic Remy.

Meanwhile, Spanish striker Iago Aspas has completed a season-long loan move to Sevilla.