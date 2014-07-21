Andy Monkhouse: Bristol Rovers sign ex-Hartlepool midfielder

Monkhouse spent eight seasons with Hartlepool United

Bristol Rovers have signed former Hartlepool midfielder Andy Monkhouse.

The 33-year-old arrives at the Memorial Stadium on an undisclosed contract following his release from Victoria Park at the end of last term.

A former Swindon and Rotherham player, Monkhouse has spent the last eight seasons with Hartlepool, making 330 appearances and scoring 49 goals.

He becomes Bristol Rovers' sixth signing of the summer after their relegation to the Conference Premier.

Jamie White,Matty Taylor,Jake Gosling,Lee Mansell and Stuart Sinclair have already joined the Pirates.

Manager Darrell Clarke told the club website: "I was looking for two experienced recruits in the summer and with Andy and Lee Mansell I now have those.

"Andy is a creative player who can score a goal or two and he's had a very successful, career to date.

"The pleasing thing is that he wanted to come here for the right reasons and his experience will be invaluable to us."