Guernsey FC lose 4-2 to Havant and Waterlooville in friendly

Guernsey wore their new home kit for the first time against Havant and Waterlooville

Guernsey FC lost 4-2 to Conference South side Havant and Waterlooville in their first home pre-season friendly.

Scott Donnelly gave the Hawks the lead three minutes before half-time, with Josh Huggins doubling the advantage shortly after the break.

Tom de la Mare pulled one back on 57 minutes before Donnelly got his second from the penalty spot 16 minutes later.

Mark McGrath got the hosts back into it before Donnelly completed his hat-trick eight minutes from full-time.