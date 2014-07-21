Striker Barry Hayles rejoins Southern Premier side Truro City

Fulham signed Hayles for £2million from Bristol Rovers in 1998

Former Fulham, Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City striker Barry Hayles has rejoined Truro City.

The 42-year-old after helping them win promotion to the Conference South.

He scored 34 goals in 89 games during his previous spell, and will be joined by ex-Argyle winger Isaac Vassell,

The 20-year-old was and brings the total of their new squad up to 15 players for the upcoming Southern Premier League campaign.

Barry Hayles Joined Bristol Rovers from Stevenage for £250,000 in 1997 Moved to Fulham for £2million in 1998, scoring 57 goals in over five-and-a-half years Also played for Sheffield United, Leicester City, Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and Cheltenham Town First signed for Truro in September 2010

"I wanted to bring in someone of that presence and someone who'd been there and done it," Truro boss Steve Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"He was more than willing to come back and the thing is he'll help bring players on. In the big games he'll be a massive asset to us because he's been there and done it.

"In games where we got bullied last season we definitely won't this season with players like that on our team."

Hayles was on a pay-as-you-play deal at Southern Premier League rivals Arlesey last season, but has penned a full contract at Treyew Road.

"He's signed a proper contract and that's pleasing, he wants to be involved in every game, which for me is a massive thing," Tully said.

"He's come back fit, he played in a game on Friday and he looks sharp.

"For a 42 year-old man he looks fit and rearing to go and he still definitely has goals in him which is a massive thing for us."