Hearts sign striker Osman Sow on two-year contract

Sow scored in the 2-1 friendly defeat by Manchester City

Hearts have signed Swedish striker Osman Sow on a two-year contract following a trial period.

The 24-year-old had scored in the recent friendly matches against East Fife and Manchester City.

Sow was with Crystal Palace last season and has previously played in Moldova as well as his homeland.

"He's a tall, athletic player who will add strength to our forward line," head coach Robbie Neilson told the Hearts website.

"He's a quality player and spent last season down in the English Premier League with Crystal Palace, so it's a bit of a coup to get him here.

"I've been impressed with him in training and with his appearances against East Fife and Manchester City. I'm very satisfied now with the attacking options that we have."

Neilson has already recruited goalkeepers Neil Alexander and Scott Gallacher, defender Alim Ozturk, midfielders Prince Buaben and Morgaro Gomis and strikers Soufian El Hassnaoui and James Keatings for this season's Scottish Championship campaign.

And Sow said of his move: "I'm happy to have signed for Hearts. It's a massive club which should be in the top flight.

"There's a good bunch of lads here and everybody is working hard. The staff have been brilliant so I'm happy.

"I'm happy to play my football here and I can't wait to do it as soon as possible."