Dundee sign Germans Thomas Konrad and Luka Tankulic

Tankulic (centre) scored in the recent friendly win over Manchester City

Dundee have signed German players Thomas Konrad and Luka Tankulic on two-year contracts.

Defender Konrad, 24, and striker Tankulic, 23, had been on trial at Dens Park, with the latter scoring in a 2-0 friendly win over Manchester City.

Konrad lists Karlsruher among his former clubs

Both players have until now spent their senior careers in their homeland.

"They are both at a good age and fit into the squad we are building," manager Paul Hartley told the Dundee website. "Another two good additions."

And the manager added: "They impressed when we were away in Hungary and in the Manchester City game showed what they can do."

Konrad spent the past two seasons with SV Eintracht Trier 05, while Tankulic had been at Wolfsburg II since 2012.

Hartley guided the Dark Blues to promotion last season and has conducted an overhaul of his squad, including signing former Hibernian captains James McPake and Kevin Thomson.