Jack Deaman: Cheltenham Town sign ex-Birmingham City defender

Deaman came through the academy system at Birmingham City

Cheltenham Town have signed defender Jack Deaman on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent a month on loan at Whaddon Road from the Birmingham during the 2012-13 season but failed to make an appearance.

After his release by the Blues last year, he went on trial at Torquay United but a deal was scuppered after he injured his ankle during training.

He went on to join Conference South club Eastbourne Borough but has spent this summer on trial at Cheltenham.

"Jack is here to provide stiff competition for places in defence," manager Mark Yates told the club website.

"We need a few defenders in the building and he can play in a few different positions so we're delighted to have signed him.

"He is a young lad who we have known for a while when he was with Birmingham and he was perhaps a little unlucky that we didn't take him last year."

Meanwhile the Robins have handed signed winger Omari Sterling-James on a six-month contract.

The 20-year-old former Birmingham City youngster has impressed after joining the club on trial during pre-season.

"He has been at Birmingham and Walsall as a kid and didn't get a chance," Yates said.

"He has impressed us during pre-season because he can do a bit of everything and he excites people."