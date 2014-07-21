Didier Drogba considering Chelsea return on one-year deal

Drogba was part of the Ivory Coast squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Striker Didier Drogba is considering a one-year deal to return to Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international, a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, left Stamford Bridge in 2012 after scoring the winning penalty in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Drogba's representatives say a decision has not yet been made and that Chelsea is one of a number of options.

But talks are under way and the 36-year-old is likely to decide on a possible return this week.

Drogba was part of the Ivory Coast squad at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

He made one start and two substitute appearances as his country were eliminated at the group stage after winning one of their three games.

Drogba's career at Chelsea Debut: v Manchester United, 15 August 2004 First goal: v Crystal Palace, 24 August 2004 Appearances: 342 Goals: 157 Honours: Premier League: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10; FA Cup: 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12; League Cup: 2004-05, 2006-07 Champions League: 2011-12 Premier League top goalscorer: 2007, 2010

Drogba, who joined Chelsea from Marseille for £24m in July 2004, won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and a Champions League during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

He was on the losing side when the Blues beat Galatasaray in the last 16 of last season's Champions League.

Before the second leg of that tie, Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said Drogba was "still one of the best strikers in the world".

Drogba still has close links to London and, during an interview with BBC Sport in February, said: "When you're happy at a club, you want to stay forever.

"But sometimes you can't do everything you want to do. I am proud of what I achieved.

"You don't stay eight years in a place you don't like, especially in football."