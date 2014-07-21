Accrington Stanley: Adam Buxton re-signs after Wigan release

Adam Buxton captained Wigan Athletic's development squad in the 2012-13 season

Defender Adam Buxton has re-joined Accrington Stanley on a one-year deal after being released by Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old, who failed to make a senior appearance for the Latics, made 11 starts on loan at League Two Stanley last term, having featured for Burton earlier in the season.

"He is a great addition for us," Accrington boss James Beattie told the club website.

"Adam is a talented young player, he is quiet off the pitch but tough on it."