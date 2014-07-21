BBC Sport - Paul Tisdale: Exeter City's Brazil game a 'wonderful experience'

Brazil game a 'wonderful experience'

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale tells BBC South West that his side's game with Fluminense Under-23s was a "wonderful experience".

The match marked the 100th anniversary of Brazil's first match, which was against the Devon side.

Around 600 invited fans, including around 170 from Exeter, were inside the historic Stade de Llanjeiras, the scene of the 1914 encounter.

