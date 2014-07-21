Forest Green Rovers sign striker Jon Parkin on free transfer

Parkin has played for 12 clubs during his career, including Hull, Preston and Cardiff

Forest Green Rovers have signed striker Jon Parkin on a one-year contract following his release by League One side Fleetwood Town.

The 32-year-old forward, who had been training with Lincoln City, was released in June having spent two seasons at Highbury.

Parkin scored 22 goals in 64 matches for Fleetwood and featured in the club's play-off final win over Burton.

The striker becomes Rovers' ninth new signing of the summer.

Parkin has played for 12 clubs since making his debut for Barnsley in 1999, including Stoke City, with whom he achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2008.