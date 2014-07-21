Shane Lowry: Ex-Millwall defender seals Leyton Orient move

Lowry is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

Leyton Orient have signed former Millwall defender Shane Lowry on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, made 91 appearances for the Lions, including 23 last season.

Lowry started his career at Aston Villa and has had spells at Sheffield United, Plymouth and Leeds on loan.

Meanwhile, Orient winger Dean Cox, 26, has signed a new deal, keeping him with the O's until June 2017.

Cox is the club's longest-serving player, with 210 appearances and 46 goals in all competitions since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2010.

"I'm very pleased - it was quite an easy process and I'm over the moon to get it sorted," Cox told the club's website.

"There were a couple of other options but I think we've got a really strong unit here and I want to go one better than last year and go up."