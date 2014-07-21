Oldham Athletic: Amari Morgan-Smith & Willie Gros join

Amari Morgan-Smith made his switch from Macclesfield to Kidderminster permanent in September 2013

Oldham Athletic have signed former Kidderminster Harriers striker Amari Morgan-Smith on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 47 appearances after initially moving to Aggborough on loan, rejected the offer of new deal from the Conference Premier side at the end of last season.

League One club Oldham have also signed 22-year-old former Kilmarnock striker Willie Gros on a one-month contract.

The Frenchman's move to Boundary Park is subject to international clearance.

Gros, a former team-mate of Latics boss Lee Johnson at Kilmarnock, netted just twice in 56 matches for the Scottish Premier League side after joining in 2010.