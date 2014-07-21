Derek Fazackerley & Mark Thomas join Oxford United backroom staff

Derek Fazackerley was part of England's Euro 2000 campaign as Kevin Keegan's number two

Oxford United boss Michael Appleton has brought in Derek Fazackerley as his assistant and Mark Thomas as head of performance and recruitment analysis.

Fazackerley, 62, who worked alongside Kevin Keegan when he was in charge of England, most recently acted as first-team coach at Birmingham City.

Thomas spent two years as senior performance analyst at Portsmouth.

"Derek is a genuine football person and we are delighted that he will be joining us," said Appleton.

Former Newcastle United head coach Fazackerley, who has also had spells with Blackburn, Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield, Barnsley and under Sven-Goran Eriksson at both Manchester City and Leicester City, joins Mickey Lewis, who remains as first-team coach of the League Two side.

Fazackerley said new U's manager Appleton convinced him to join after outlining the club's plans on and off the field at the Kassam Stadium, following an ownership shake-up which saw Mark Ashton come in as chief executive.

"With new ownership of the club, new chief executive and new manager, Mike explained what was going on behind the scenes and what they hope to implement and do to the club going forward," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"If everything turns out the way it should do and the way it is explained then Oxford should be in the position to challenge at the top of the league.

"As a coach, player or anyone in football that is what you want to be involved with."