Hereford United: Southern League say club is under transfer embargo
The Southern League have confirmed that financially-troubled Hereford United are under a transfer embargo.
The League previously told BBC Hereford & Worcester that they would not be enforcing the embargo on the Bulls.
A Southern League statement said: "The League wishes to correct previous reports regarding Hereford United FC.
"The club was placed on a player registration and transfer embargo in accordance with League rules. That embargo remains in place."
The Southern Premier club were expelled from the Conference Premier for failing to pay debts.
Hereford are due back in the High Court on 28 July to answer their latest winding-up petition after it was adjourned for a third time earlier this month.