Norwich City: Ricky van Wolfswinkel avoids long lay-off

Van Wolfswinkel scored 15 times for Sporting Lisbon in the 2012-13 campaign

Norwich City boss Neil Adams has said striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel's injury is not serious, despite missing the pre-season tour of Italy.

The 25-year-old hurt his knee in a collision with goalkeeper Declan Rudd during training last week.

"Thankfully there was no cartilage damage. It was bone bruising and a slight strain in his calf," Adams told BBC Radio Norfolk.

He's going well with his treatment so hopefully when we're back he'll be nearly ready Norwich City boss Neil Adams on Ricky van Wolfswinkel's knee injury

"We've been told 10 days to two weeks for Ricky."

Van Wolfswinkel was the club's record signing last summer, but endured a difficult campaign, scoring his only goal on the opening day of the season.

He was left out of new boss Neil Adams' squad for the defeat by Arsenal on the final day of the campaign that confirmed the Canaries' relegation to the Championship.

The Dutchman scored twice in a friendly against Braintree last week, and was initially set to travel to Italy.

"It's better for him to be having intensive sessions at the training ground rather than out here where we are out and about and playing games," said Adams.

"He's going well with his treatment so hopefully when we're back he'll be nearly ready."

Defender Sebastien Bassong, keeper Mark Bunn and striker Luciano Becchio are the other first-team players notable for their absence from the trip, suggesting they are not in Adams' plans.

"They didn't make the squad. I understand the speculation but if you bring too many players out they're not going to get the minutes," he said.

"They will be playing back home at Colney.

"It's better that they train and play and when we're back they will be competing with everyone else."